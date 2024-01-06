GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remotely inaugurates Smart City works in Coimbatore

January 06, 2024 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Thiruvalluvar statue installed at Kurichi tank in Coimbatore.

The Thiruvalluvar statue installed at Kurichi tank in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPecial Arrangemernt

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Friday, inaugurated three Smart City works in Coimbatore completed at an outlay of ₹ 57.66 crore through video conferencing.

The works include Knowledge Centre at Audis Street, Experience Centre at Ukkadam Tank on the Western Side and a Thiruvalluvar Statue made of metal Tamil words at Kurichi tank.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran and other officials took part.

The restoration and rejuvenation of Kurichi tank planned at an outlay of ₹ 52.16 crore was completed at ₹ 44.28 crore,

The tank now has cycling track, footpath, beacon lights, ornamental lights, restaurant, decorative umbrellas, wind spinners, Tamizhar Selfie point, entrance arch and statues of Thiruvalluvar, Bommalattam, Bharathanatyam, jallikattu, Silambattam.

The Experience Centre at Ukkadam west bund has been equipped with 3D Hologram video, 3D video for entertainment and recreational purpose of the residents.

The 6,983 sq. ft Knowledge Centre at Audis street was constructed at ₹2.50 crore and is equipped with almirahs that could accommodate 18,000 books and has 100 seats. It also has a library for children with 1,000 books. The Centre also has civil services coaching facility with two digital classrooms, digital library and canteen.

