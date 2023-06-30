HamberMenu
T.N. Chief Minister lauds FSSAI Coimbatore for ‘Eat Right Challenge’ award

A total of 13 districts from Tamil Nadu found their names in the list of 31 districts that ranked top for their performance in the campaign

June 30, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin taking a look at the ‘Eat Right Challenge’ award won by FSSAI designated officer for Coimbatore K. Tamilselvan (second right) in Chennai on Friday | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday lauded the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Coimbatore, for ranking first among 260 districts in the ‘Eat Right Challenge – Phase II’.

Coimbatore topped the challenge organised by FSSAI from May 2022 to November 15, 2022 by bagging 196 points out of 200 in the rating.

K. Tamilselvan, designated officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore, who received the award from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on June 7, showed it to Mr. Stalin in Chennai on Friday. The Chief Minister lauded the officer and his team for the recognition.

A total of 13 districts from Tamil Nadu found their names in the list of 31 districts that ranked top for their performance in the campaign.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Principal Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Department Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of Food Safety R. Lalvena were present. 

