T.N. Budget gives Coimbatore Semmozhi Poonga, Ezhilmigu Kovai

March 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Budget, presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday, promises a host of infrastructure projects for Coimbatore, including Semmozhi Poonga, Tech City, and metro rail.

According to the budget announcements, Semmozhi Poonga, announced by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, will be implemented in two phases. A detailed project report has been prepared for phase one to develop 45 acres at ₹172 crore. Of this, the budget allocation this year is ₹43 crore. The first phase will look at developing ‘kurinji vanam’ and ‘semmozhi vanam’. It will also have ‘magaranda poonga, neer poonga, mooligai poonga, narumana poonga, paarai poonga, moongil poonga, siruvar poonga, malar poonga, and mara vanam’. The total area of the park will be 165 acres.

Coimbatore and Madurai are the largest cities next to Chennai and these need holistic, planned growth. Hence, a plan will be evolved at ₹1 crore to develop ‘Ezhilmigu Kovai’ with green parks, clean streets, clear drinking water, and safe mobility.

Further, Coimbatore is a fast growing tier-two city with several economic activities. A metro rail project will be implemented on Avinashi road and Sathyamangalam road at ₹ 9,000 crore.

TN Tech City will be developed in Coimbatore with centre of excellence, innovation plaza and convention centre, the Minister said in the budget.

In a move to increase the gross enrolment of Adi Dravidar and tribal students in higher education, and provide them with safe and quality accommodation, a new hostel will be built in four cities - Madurai, Tiruchi, Udhagamandalam, and Coimbatore - at ₹100 crore.