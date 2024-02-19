T.N. Budget 2024 | Move to establish mini-textile park in Erode welcomed

February 19, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The State government’s announcement in the Budget to establish a mini-textile park in Erode was welcomed by trade and industrial associations and entrepreneurs in the district.

Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode district (FATIA) president V.K. Rajamanickam said textile industry had been facing many challenges in the past years and innovative products need to be produced to compete in the global market. “Since the mini-textile park is to be established with modern technologies and also facilitates market linkages, it provides immense opportunity for youngsters and entrepreneurs,” he added.

A textile merchant said the park would help in the overall development of textile sector in the district and help tap more markets. “This is certainly going to make a big change,” said N. Moorthy, an entrepreneur.

