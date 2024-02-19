ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Budget 2024 | Allocation for Sennaanur exploration raises hopes in Krishnagiri

February 19, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The budgetary allocation for exploratory archaeological excavation at Sennaanur in Uthangarai in Krishnagiri has peaked hopes.

C. Govindaraj, Curator, Krishnagiri Government Museum, expressed the hope that the exploration would yield “great results”. Sennaanur site came into spotlight when bricks of the Sangam period were found last year.

“It is an actual early historic site where terracotta artefacts, russet coated painted ware, red and blackware were found. It is also here the preliminary evidence of brick structures of the Sangam period is seen. It is one of the three sites in Krishnagiri where bricks were found,” said Mr. Govindaraj.

The Krishnagiri Historic Research and Documentation Team first started an archaeological exploration 4 to 5 years ago in Sennaanur “When we found the site had rich potential, we informed the State department,” Mr. Govindaraj said. Earlier, there were explorations in Boodhinatham in neighbouring Dharmapuri that did not yield much.

But, Sennanur on the foothills is anticipated to become an archaeological treasure trove like Keeladi, according to Mr. Govindaraj.

CONNECT WITH US