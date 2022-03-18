T.N. Budget 2022-2023: About 48% jump in allocation for MSMEs

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan says govt. will launch a Micro Cluster Development Programme

The Tamil Nadu Budget for 2022-2023, presented on Friday, has hiked the allocation for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) Department by almost 48%.

V. Arun Roy, Secretary of the MSME Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, told The Hindu that the allocation for 2022-2023 is ₹911.50 crore as against ₹616 crore for 2021-2022. Availability of credit and infrastructure, specific to micro and smaller units are the two main requirements of the sector.

Micro cluster development

With a view of helping micro enterprises’ clusters, the Tamil Nadu government would launch a new “Micro Cluster Development Programme”, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in the State Legislative Assembly in Chennai on Friday.

The Budget has announced an allocation of ₹50 crore for the development of 20 micro clusters, including artificial jewellery making by Narrikuruvars in Kancheepuram district, toy cluster in Madurai district. cookware cluster in Tirunelveli district and cashew processing cluster in Cuddalore district. “These are smaller than micro units and their requirements are not always infrastructure. Their need may be design inputs, visit to other clusters, etc. The micro cluster will address these,” Mr. Roy said.

Tamil Nadu Coir Business Development Corporation will be set up in Coimbatore for developing the coir sector to popularise value-added coir products, made in Tamil Nadu, like Geo Textiles and coir pith in the domestic and export markets and also to develop coir industry across the State, Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.

A special fund of ₹100 crore will be created to build the required public infrastructure for export organisations in Tamil Nadu. This fund will be used to set up skill centres, testing centres, export warehouses, and inland container depots, with contribution from industries and industry associations.

The Minister said a new Footwear and Leather Industry Development Policy will be released. The government would set up new industrial parks in Coimbatore, Perambalur, Madurai, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts to promote widespread industrial development across the State. Through these industrial parks, investments worth ₹50,000 crore will be attracted.

For the manufacturing of electronic products, two exclusive clusters will be established at Pillaipakkam and Manallur with the financial assistance of the Union Government. In order to ease traffic movement and to regulate parking of heavy vehicles, Truck Terminal Facilities at Cheyyar and Gummidipoondi will be constructed.

Capital subsidy

An amount of ₹300 crore has been provided as capital subsidy for MSMEs for next fiscal compared to the ₹280 crore allocated for the current financial year. Reserving 5% of all government divisible procurement for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs is another significant initiative, Mr. Arun Roy said.

With inputs from a Special Correspondent in Coimbatore