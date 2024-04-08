T.N. BJP chief Annamalai discredits DMK’s breakfast scheme for students

April 08, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate K. Annamalai sought to discredit the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) flagship programme — CM’s Breakfast Scheme. He said that breakfast scheme for schoolchildren was already built into the New Education Policy.

Stating that BJP would bag 60 % of the total votes polled in the State, he said that the ruling BJP would release its election manifesto in two days, and a separate manifesto for Coimbatore was also on the cards.

Mr. Annamalai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend road shows canvassing votes for the Central Madras and South Madras BJP candidates on Tuesday and Wednesday. The PM would also speak at Vellore, and in Mettuppalayam he would seek votes for Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan.

On the seizure of ₹4 crore on board the Nellai Express at Tambaram and the arrest of three persons, he said that the Tirunelveli BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran had clarified that there was no connection between him and the cash seized.

The DMK in its Assembly election manifesto had listed out 511 promises, and of which only 20 have been implemented. The international cricket stadium takes the number 512. Under the BJP’s Khelo India programme, sports ground would be created in every village of the country.

He claimed that the DMK was jittery over PM’s frequent visit to Tamil Nadu, and wanted to know the number of villages that Tamil Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited in the last 33 months.

