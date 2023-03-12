T.N. Bird Survey I 31 terrestrial bird species recorded in Tiruppur

March 12, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Bird Survey of terrestrial species that was held in Tiruppur district on March 4 and 5 in 23 protected areas, rural and urban parts including Udumalpet, Amaravathy and Kangeyam recorded 31 species.

The Forest Department and Nature Society of Tiruppur, an NGO, involved school and college students in the survey, according to an official.

A team comprising Assistant Conservator of Forests and Additional Director of Tiruppur Forest Division K. Ganeshram, Anti-poaching Watcher B. Prakash, Forest Watcher Lakshmanan, Biologist Mahesh Kumar and bird enthusiast Blesso J. Yesudian conducted the survey from 6.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. “On March 4, everyone was given a training on bird surveillance and provided a data book with information on the native and foreign species,” Mr. Ganeshram said.

The team visited protected areas including Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, parts of Amaravthy Reserve Forest, teak forests, and protected areas of Udmalpet, Kolumam, Kangayam and Vantharavu. “Further, species in rural areas across the district including Selvapuram to Kallapuram portion in Amaravathy, Jallipatti to Kongalar Kuttai in Udumalpet, Kuthiraiyar to Nariparai in Kolumam were recorded. The survey was conducted in Tiruppur city, Udumalpet, Avinashi, Kangayam and Kolumam,” Mr. Ganeshram said.

“In this, 31 species of birds including Rufous treepie, Short-toed Snake Eagle, White-browed Bulbul, Tailorbird, Woodpecker, Chestnut-headed bee-eater, Jungle babbler, varieties of Honey-buzzards, sunbirds, sparrows, mynas, quills, doves and pigeons were recorded. Sunbirds were found in abundance in this survey,” he added.

On January 28 and 29, the Wetland Bird Survey was held in 20 ponds in Anamalai Tiger Reserve under the Tiruppur Forest Division, Nanjarayan Pond, Semmandampalayam pond and Thamarai Kulam with Evergreen Nature Conservation Trust, an NGO, and Nature Society of Tiruppur in which 54 species of domestic and foreign birds were recorded, he stated.