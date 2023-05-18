ADVERTISEMENT

TN attracts ₹4,900 crore Defence sector investments

May 18, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu saw ₹4,900 crore investment in aerospace and Defence sectors in the last two years and the committed investment is ₹15,000 crore, said B. Krishnamoorthy, special secretary and project director of TIDCO.

Speaking at a programme here on Thursday on “Accelerating Defence and Aerospace Industry in Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor”, he said the State is looking at creating infrastructure for both, manufacturing and servicing, in the aviation, space, drones, and Defence sectors. It has identified seven airstrips that will be used for pilot training and testing. The requirement for pilots is nearly 2,000 in the country and there are no training facilities in Tamil Nadu. The Indian Space Research Organisation will set up a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle near Thoothukudi. Two space parks are coming up to manufacture propellants and satellites. “We are coming out with a plan for the downstream industries,” he said.

On the Defence and naval sectors, Mr. Krishnamoorthy said a research and development facility for electronics is coming up at ₹ 250 crore near Chennai, apart from an electronics park. For Tiruchi region, a mechanical testing facility will be set up and in Coimbatore there will be a common engineering facility centre, he said.

