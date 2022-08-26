T.N. attracted 2.2 lakh crore investment in 15 months: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin

He says the government signed 221 MoUs, including 49 in the MSME sector

Tamil Nadu attracted investments up to ₹2.2 lakh crore through investment conclaves conducted since the DMK government came to power, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said at a zonal conference of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) here on Thursday. These investments are expected to generate more than three lakh jobs, he added.

Addressing the MSME delegates, Mr. Stalin said in the last 15 months, the government had signed 221 MoUs attracting an investment of of ₹2.2 lakh crore. This included 49 MoUs in the MSME sector with an investment of ₹1,300 crore.

Industrial estates

As many as 2,092 industries [99% MSMEs] in the State received ₹2,113 crore as loans through Tamil Nadu Industries Development Corporation (TIDCO) in the last 15 months. The government planned to set up industrial estates on 81.85 acres in five districts through Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO), Mr. Stalin said.

Since last July, a total of 10,555 applications were received in Single Window Clearance 2.0 portal, and 9,212 of them were processed and approved. The annual knitwear production in Tiruppur had crossed ₹60,000 crore, including 50% from garment exports, he added.

To boost the home textiles segment, the sector would be brought under the thrust sector category to avail of special capital subsidies, said Mr. Stalin, adding that the home textile sector had the potential to provide jobs to many workers.

"This sector generates ₹8,000 crore (turnover) in a year, in which more than ₹4,000 crore is foreign exchange through direct and indirect exports," he said. He also announced that export facilitation centres would be opened in every district.

He also virtually inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Coir Business Development Corporation in Coimbatore and issued orders for setting up new coir clusters in Kundadam and Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, Pollachi in Coimbatore district and K. Paramathi in Karur district with a government grant of ₹26.58 crore. He also said that coir clusters would be created across the State, benefiting not only the MSMEs but also coconut farmers.

At the conference, Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan said the government had started considering the recommendations of the committee headed by former industries secretary N. Sundaradevan, and schemes to improve the MSME sector would be implemented. Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, MSME secretary V. Arun Roy and senior government officials were present.