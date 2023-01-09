T.N. Assembly should pass resolution to disqualify Governor, says former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

January 09, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said that Governor R.N. Ravi’s deviation from the approved text is against the Constitution and urged the Tamil Nadu Assembly to pass a resolution to disqualify him.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that the text was approved by the State Cabinet and the Governor had also given his approval. “Deviating from the approved text shows that the Governor does not respect Indian democracy and the State government elected by the people”, he said and commended Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for bringing in a resolution to retain the original prepared speech in the Assembly records.

He said that during his tenure as Chief Minister of Puducherry, the then Lieutenant Governor, Kiran Bedi, delayed giving approval to the speech sent to her. “But, we presented the Budget without her approval and without the customary address of the Lieutenant Governor”, he said and added that the Budget session of Telangana Legislature was also conducted without the Governor’s address in 2022.