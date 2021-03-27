Coimbatore

TN Assembly polls | Three election officials suspended for not acting on complaint

Collector S. Nagarajan has suspended an overseer and two police personnel who were part of a static surveillance team in the Valparai Assembly constituency.

In his proceeding dated March 26, Mr. Nagarajan said by failing to act on a complaint forwarded to the overseer, Vellingiri, he, and two constables, Prasath and Kumaravel, had shown dereliction towards their duty.

They had not acted on the complaint for two hours, he said and added that they were suspended with immediate effect and also relieved of election duty.

