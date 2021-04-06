T.N. Assembly polls | MNM seeks disqualification of candidate in Coimbatore

The party alleged that supporters of BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan were distributing tokens to voters that could be exchanged for money

The Makkal Needhi Maiam on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the returning officer, Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, seeking disqualification of a candidate whose cadre were caught distributing tokens. The party candidate Kamal Haasan’s chief election agent M. Udhayakumar claimed that through the media he had learnt that supporters of BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan were caught with those tokens.

In a written complaint he alleged that in Kembatty Colony, coming under Ward 84 of Coimbatore Corporation, tokens with the name of a private company were distributed to voters from a vehicle. Voters exchanging the tokens at the shop would get money. The distribution had led to an extraordinary situation in the area, he said adding that the returning officer should initiate action after inquiring into the complaint and disqualify the candidate.

Mr. Udhayakumar said with the complaint he had furnished photographs of the tokens, the vehicle used and its registration details as well.

Meanwhile, Ms. Srinivasan, in a tweet, denied the allegations. “Congress, Maiam and others making drama as if we are distributing tokens, sensing their defeat. No truth in the allegation. I strongly deny and condemn the false complaints,” she said.