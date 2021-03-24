CoimbatoreCHENNAI 24 March 2021 16:17 IST
Comments
TN Assembly polls | EC shifts Coimbatore Collector, Police Commissioner
Updated: 24 March 2021 17:18 IST
The move follows various inputs received by the Election Commission
The Election Commissioner has directed the Tamil Nadu government to immediately shift Coimbatore District Election Officer/Collector K. Rajamani and Police Commissioner Sumit Saran to “non-election post.” The move follows various inputs received by the Election Commission.
S. Nagarajan was posted as the new Coimbatore District Election Officer/Collector and Additional Director General of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham was posted as the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore.
More In Tamil Nadu Coimbatore
Read more...