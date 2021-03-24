Coimbatore

TN Assembly polls | EC shifts Coimbatore Collector, Police Commissioner

Officials engaged in election work in Coimbatore earlier this week. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 24 March 2021 16:17 IST
Updated: 24 March 2021 17:18 IST

The move follows various inputs received by the Election Commission

The Election Commissioner has directed the Tamil Nadu government to immediately shift Coimbatore District Election Officer/Collector K. Rajamani and Police Commissioner Sumit Saran to “non-election post.” The move follows various inputs received by the Election Commission.

S. Nagarajan was posted as the new Coimbatore District Election Officer/Collector and Additional Director General of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham was posted as the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore.

