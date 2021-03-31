T.N. Assembly polls | DMK-Congres coalition has no right to return to power, Yogi Adityanath says

Appealing to the electorate in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency to vote for BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan, he claimed that whenever the Congress and DMK had been in power they had failed to work for the country’s protection, people’s welfare or infrastructure development

The DMK-Congress coalition has no right to return to power, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at an election meeting in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The DMK, on returning to power would disrespect women and make the State unsafe for them, he claimed. For the disrespect they showed to women, voters should teach a lesson by voting for the BJP and the AIADMK, he said. Appealing to the electorate in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency to vote for BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan on the ‘lotus’ symbol, he claimed that whenever the Congress and DMK had been in power they had failed to work for the country’s protection, people’s welfare or infrastructure development. Their thoughts were only on garnering more power and money, he alleged. That was the reason that when the UPA was in power, there was one scam after another that people were reading about, Mr. Adityanath said and referred to the coal scam, 2G scam, Commonwealth Games scam and a few others to underscore his point.

The DMK would repeat the same in Tamil Nadu, he alleged. Therefore the voters should not give the party or the coalition an opportunity to return to power. The alternative was to vote for the AIADMK-BJP alliance, which, as double engine, would pull the State on to the path of development, he said.

According to him, the BJP government at the Centre had implemented several schemes without discrimination. He highlighted various schemes including the free LPG scheme, housing scheme and money transfer to farmers to underscore his point. By voting for Ms. Srinivasan the people of Coimbatore South would get the benefit of both Central and State schemes, he further said

The UP CM also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu “for contributing ₹120 crore” towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.