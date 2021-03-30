T.N. Assembly election crucial: Prakash Karat

Coimbatore

30 March 2021 23:51 IST

The Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is crucial as it will decide whether the State will have a government controlled from New Delhi by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi or a government that is independent and answerable to the people of Tamil Nadu, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat said at Dharapuram on Tuesday.

“We have seen how the AIADMK has acted as the junior partner of BJP and RSS. Whenever the Central government passed anti-people policies or laws, the AIADMK had supported them,” he said at an election campaign meeting.

When several people died or lost their livelihood during the pandemic last year, the Prime Minister launched one attack after another on people in the form of the three farm laws and labour codes, and the steep rise in the prices of diesel, petrol, and LPG. In Tiruppur, Mr. Karat said the Central government’s policies led to distress among SMEs. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at Dharapuram about Periyar and Anna in the context of women’s equality. Mr. Modi was a pracharak of the RSS. The RSS and BJP believe in Manu Smriti, which says women are inferior to men. Since he is talking in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Modi spoke of Periyar and Anna. “So, this is the force which is inimical to the ideals of Periyar, Anna and the Dravidian movement. Today, they are paying lip service to it,” he said.

In Coimbatore, Mr. Karat said the AIADMK had betrayed the ideals of Anna and the Dravidian movement by following the ideology and policies of the BJP. Hence, the party should drop ‘Anna’ and ‘Dravida’ from its name.