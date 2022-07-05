T.N. Assembly committee conducts inspection in Coimbatore

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Committee on papers laid on the table of the house has conducted a review meeting here on Tuesday.

Committee Chairman N. Ramakrishnan said the annual audit and accounts of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for two years and the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women that functioned under the Department of Rural Development for a period of six years had not been tabled on the floor of the Assembly on time.

He also said the committee held a detailed discussion regarding the delay in tabling the assessment reports. As many as 12,548 women self-help groups were functioning in Coimbatore district. A loan amount of ₹1 lakh crore had been given to the groups across the State in the last 20 years, he added.

The committee also inspected the insect museum and post harvesting technology centre at TNAU. Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar were present.