TN assembly assurance committee inspects various project works in Namakkal

January 11, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Namakkal

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Assurance Committee inspected various project works taking place under various government schemes in the district on Thursday.

The committee, led by Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan, inspected Namakkal Medical College Hospital, a 700-bed facility constructed at a cost of ₹345 crore on 37.68 acres, and interacted with the patients. The committee went on to inspect construction works for the law college at a cost of ₹92.31 crore on a 15-acre plot equipped with a library, auditorium, student hostel and residences for principal and staff. Later, the committee went to Tiruchengode and inspected the bus stand and police station. At Rasipuram, the Committee inspected works on the dedicated water supply scheme works at a cost of ₹854.37 crore and the construction of a primary health centre at a cost of ₹2.28 crore at Puduchatram.

Later in the evening, the committee conducted a review meeting with department officials at the Namakkal Collectorate. Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Velmurugan said the work was being carried out efficiently in the district and praised the officials. The Committee members also distributed welfare assistance to 21 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹89.11 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector S. Uma, committee members (MLAs) R. Arul, M. Palaniyandi, M.K. Mohan, and P. Ramalingam, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, Senthamangalam MLA K. Ponnusamy, Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran, and officials from concerned departments participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT