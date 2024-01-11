GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TN assembly assurance committee inspects various project works in Namakkal

January 11, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Assurance Committee inspected various project works at Tiruchengode in Namakkal District in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 11 January 2024.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Assurance Committee inspected various project works at Tiruchengode in Namakkal District in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 11 January 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Assurance Committee inspected various project works taking place under various government schemes in the district on Thursday.

The committee, led by Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan, inspected Namakkal Medical College Hospital, a 700-bed facility constructed at a cost of ₹345 crore on 37.68 acres, and interacted with the patients. The committee went on to inspect construction works for the law college at a cost of ₹92.31 crore on a 15-acre plot equipped with a library, auditorium, student hostel and residences for principal and staff. Later, the committee went to Tiruchengode and inspected the bus stand and police station. At Rasipuram, the Committee inspected works on the dedicated water supply scheme works at a cost of ₹854.37 crore and the construction of a primary health centre at a cost of ₹2.28 crore at Puduchatram.

Later in the evening, the committee conducted a review meeting with department officials at the Namakkal Collectorate. Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Velmurugan said the work was being carried out efficiently in the district and praised the officials. The Committee members also distributed welfare assistance to 21 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹89.11 lakh.

District Collector S. Uma, committee members (MLAs) R. Arul, M. Palaniyandi, M.K. Mohan, and P. Ramalingam, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, Senthamangalam MLA K. Ponnusamy, Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran, and officials from concerned departments participated.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.