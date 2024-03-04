T.N. allocates ₹6.26 crore for student enrolment in govt. schools; overlooks teacher vacancies

March 04, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Department of School Education and Directorate of Elementary Education, Tamil Nadu, have jointly announced the allocation of ₹6.26 crore for student enrolment in the government primary, middle, and higher secondary schools for the academic year 2024-2025. While this allocation aims to ensure the enrolment of all school-aged children, concerns persist regarding teacher vacancies across the State.

According to data from the School Education Department in October 2023, Tamil Nadu at present has 60,000 government school teachers catering to approximately 52.62 lakh students across 37,387 government and aided schools. Recently, the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) identified 1,788 vacancies for primary, middle, and higher secondary teaching positions.

Over the past five years, TRB records indicate a recruitment of around 1,600-2,500 teachers annually. However, during the same period, the influx of new students into government primary, middle, and higher secondary schools had surged. For instance, admissions of students aged 6-14 reached a staggering 11 lakhs in 2022 and 2023 (only in government schools). Anticipating further growth, a top official in the School Education Department forecasts an additional enrolment of at least 2 lakh students this academic year, attributed in part to the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme and the early onset of admissions.

K. M. Gyanavel, former head of a government school in Coimbatore, highlighted the critical disparity between teacher recruitment and student admission. “There is a need for equitable attention to be paid to the student-teacher ratio and measures to ensure that enrolled students remain in school throughout the academic year, rather than dropping out. But with recruitments not being in tandem with admissions, it is difficult for students to remain focused in classes and avail the attention they deserve.”

Moreover, the Central Government’s Samagra Shiksha programme sets clear student-teacher ratios: 20:1 for primary level, 30:1 for middle school, and 30:1 for Higher Secondary classes. However, the Annual Status of Education Report 2023 exposes a stark contrast in most schools across the State, where the student-teacher ratio consistently surpasses the recommended threshold, often exceeding 35 students per teacher.

Coimbatore’s Kangayampalayam Higher Secondary School, which has 526 students from Classes 6 to 12, grapples with a severe shortage of teachers. With only 12 teachers available, each class accommodates over 40 students, far surpassing the recommended ratio. Similarly, at Kunjipalayam in Pollachi, a government primary school serving 168 students across Classes 1 to 5 has only five teachers and three vacancies, including the position of school head.

Moreover, numerous rural schools lack teachers for essential extracurricular activities, despite a mandate by the State Education Department to recruit for these roles. Concurrently, TRB vacancies predominantly centre on teachers for core subjects, exacerbating the strain on educational resources.

Selvi Priya, an English teacher and member of a School Management Committee (SMC) in Pollachi, said, “In numerous schools, English and Social Science teachers are compelled to oversee art, music, and library classes . This increases the workload significantly, particularly during exam periods when paper assessment becomes a priority, often resulting in these classes being side-lined.”

In response to this, J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary of the School Education Department, told The Hindu, “We identified 2,800 vacancies for which BT assistants test was conducted. Further, TRB will recruit around 1,800 teachers in June. We will also aim to conduct special drives to recruit more teachers if needed.”