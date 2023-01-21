HamberMenu
‘T.N. ahead of the rest of the country in women’s empowerment’

January 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan (second left) handing over degree certificate to a student during the convocation ceremony at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women in the city on Saturday. Also seen are (left to right) Managing Trustee T.S.K. Meenakshi Sundaram, Chancellor S.P. Thyagarajan and Vice-Chancellor V. Bharathi Harishankar. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu is the ethics centre and Coimbatore is a place of trade and commerce, said Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women here on Saturday.

Speaking at the institute’s convocation ceremony, he said Tamil Nadu has one of the most ancient civilisations in the world. The State is ahead of the rest of the country in women’s empowerment. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of working women in India, the Minister claimed.

A total of 2,703 candidates from various disciplines — 90 medal winners, 52 Ph.D scholars, two M.Phil scholars, 29 post-graduation/advanced diploma, 554 postgraduates and 2,066 undergraduates — were conferred with the degree certificates.

Chancellor S.P. Thyagarajan, in his presidential address, said the institute has adopted all aspects of the National Education Policy 2020 by the Board of Management in 2021 and continues to implement the reforms notified by the University Grants Commission.

The institute organises programmes like Guru Dakshata - a faculty induction programme - to shape the students with the latest technology and knowledge of culture and heritage.

Managing trustee T.S.K. Meenakshi Sundaram, Vice-Chancellor V. Bharathi Harishankar, Registrar S. Kowsalya, members of the Board of Management and academic council, academic and administrative officials, teaching and non-teaching staff, students and about 2,000 parents were present at the event.

