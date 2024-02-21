TN Agriculture 2024 Budget disappoints Tiruppur farmers

February 21, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2024 lacks measures for the well-being of food producers and for betterment of procurement mechanism, according to farmers’ associations in Tiruppur.

Questioning the DMK Government for not implementing its 2021 election promises of fixing procurement price for paddy at ₹4,000 per quintal from the existing ₹2,500, and for sale of coconut oil and groundnut oil at subsidised costs through public distribution outlets, the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement has expressed disappointment over absence of measures to set right the shortage in food production in the State.

Tamil Nadu was yet to attain self-sufficiency in production of food grains, and the living conditions of the farmers have also been deteriorating. Be it food grains or edible oil or pulses, Tamil Nadu was dependent on other States and countries for meeting its own needs.

The Budget has no provisions to set right these shortcomings, founder president of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement Murugasamy said, flagging concerns over farmers facing the predicament of abandoning their vocation to take up some other works for survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agriculture Budget 2024, for instance, lays more importance on schemes pertaining to fertilizers, pesticides, mechanised equipment, rather than on direct measures that would lead to betterment of the livelihood of farmers, he said.

The government must come out with a White Paper on the outcome of the Agriculture Budget presented in the last three years, Mr. Murugasamy said.

The State Government lacked consistency in its policy towards the farmers, he complained, referring to the divergent stands taken by the dispensation to support farmers protesting in New Delhi for Minimum Support Price and at the same time quelling the protests by farmers for the same demand within the State.

“Absence of funds allocation for removing silt in the canals and dams, and for clearing contour canal tunnels is disappointing. The shutters of the dams are also in poor condition,” he added.

The Budget also has no mention on the status of Anamalayar, Nallar irrigation schemes,” Parambikulam Aliyar Project Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil) president P Velusamy said.

Also, a permanent monitoring body ought to have been created to check thefts in the canals, with power to bring the violators to book, Mr. Velusamy added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.