GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TN Agriculture 2024 Budget disappoints Tiruppur farmers

February 21, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2024 lacks measures for the well-being of food producers and for betterment of procurement mechanism, according to farmers’ associations in Tiruppur.

Questioning the DMK Government for not implementing its 2021 election promises of fixing procurement price for paddy at ₹4,000 per quintal from the existing ₹2,500, and for sale of coconut oil and groundnut oil at subsidised costs through public distribution outlets, the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement has expressed disappointment over absence of measures to set right the shortage in food production in the State.

Tamil Nadu was yet to attain self-sufficiency in production of food grains, and the living conditions of the farmers have also been deteriorating. Be it food grains or edible oil or pulses, Tamil Nadu was dependent on other States and countries for meeting its own needs.

The Budget has no provisions to set right these shortcomings, founder president of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement Murugasamy said, flagging concerns over farmers facing the predicament of abandoning their vocation to take up some other works for survival.

The Agriculture Budget 2024, for instance, lays more importance on schemes pertaining to fertilizers, pesticides, mechanised equipment, rather than on direct measures that would lead to betterment of the livelihood of farmers, he said.

The government must come out with a White Paper on the outcome of the Agriculture Budget presented in the last three years, Mr. Murugasamy said.

The State Government lacked consistency in its policy towards the farmers, he complained, referring to the divergent stands taken by the dispensation to support farmers protesting in New Delhi for Minimum Support Price and at the same time quelling the protests by farmers for the same demand within the State.

“Absence of funds allocation for removing silt in the canals and dams, and for clearing contour canal tunnels is disappointing. The shutters of the dams are also in poor condition,” he added.

The Budget also has no mention on the status of Anamalayar, Nallar irrigation schemes,” Parambikulam Aliyar Project Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil) president P Velusamy said.

Also, a permanent monitoring body ought to have been created to check thefts in the canals, with power to bring the violators to book, Mr. Velusamy added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.