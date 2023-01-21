ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Agricultural University to offer spot admissions for affiliated colleges on January 24

January 21, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The goal is to fill over 1,700 vacancies at the university’s affiliated colleges; fresh candidates and those who have previously applied can attend, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is planning to conduct spot admissions to fill over 1,700 vacancies at its affiliated colleges on January 24, according to a press release.

The spot admission applies only to affiliated colleges and not government colleges, and the counselling fee of ₹1,500 for SC, SCA, & ST candidates as well as ₹3,000 for other candidates will be collected only from candidates who choose a seat, the release said.

The annual fee for affiliate colleges will range from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 including boarding and lodging. Interested candidates must be present at the university premises on the specified date with the attested photocopies of their educational and community certificates. Both fresh candidates and candidates who have previously applied, can attend.

“Candidates can join the college immediately after paying the prescribed annual fee. Once all the seats are filled, a waitlist will be created and after a week, if any vacancy arises, another spot admission will be held,” the statement said.

Details will be posted on www.tnau.ucanapply.com. For further details, contact: 0422-6611345 or email ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in

