Coimbatore

T.N. Agricultural University gets Sardar Patel Outstanding Institution Award

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
R. Aishwaryaa COIMBATORE July 23, 2022 15:06 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 15:06 IST

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) conferred Sardar Patel Outstanding ICAR Institution Award to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, for the year 2021, based on its performance in teaching, research and extension activities.

The apex body which governs 111 ICAR institutes and 71 Central/State Agricultural Universities (CAUs/SAUs) across the country announces 15 National Awards every year in commemoration of its Foundation Day, on July 16, to recognise outstanding performance by them and the individual scientists and farmers.

"TNAU students have outperformed other SAUs by securing 374 national level fellowships during the assessment period. In research. TNAU has released 74 improved crop varieties and published around 2,000 SCOPUS index scientific papers," the institution said in a release.

