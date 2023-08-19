HamberMenu
T.N. Agricultural University announces offline counselling schedule to fill in vacancies

The counselling will take place at the university’s auditorium in the third week of August; invited applicants have been informed over email, a press release said

August 19, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has announced an offline counselling session to fill in vacant seats, during the third week of August 2023.

A TNAU press release said counselling for 7.5% academic, 7.5 % vocational and general vocational courses will be conducted at the Anna Auditorium in the campus.

Academic - general counselling will take place on August 22 and 23 at the same venue.

The list of invited applicants and slots has been published on the website tnagfi.ucanapply.com. Candidates have also been informed through their registered email addresses and mobile numbers, the release said, requesting them to participate in the counselling, failing which, future claims, if any, will not be honoured.

For further clarifications, mail: ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in or dial 0422-6611346/ 9488635077/ 9486425076 on all working days.

