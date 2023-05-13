ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. a model for other States, says Minister

May 13, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Information and Publicity and Tamil Development M.P. Saminathan at a stall on Smart Cities Mission project at the Government Exhibition in Coimbatore city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With several schemes implemented for the development of Tamil Nadu in the last two years, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has made the State a model for other States, said Minister for Information and Publicity and Tamil Development, MP Saminthan.

Inaugurating the Government Exhibition here on Saturday, the Minister said as soon as he assumed office, the Chief Minister announced schemes such as free bus travel for women and loan waiver for SHGs.

Mr. Stalin also implemented several schemes that were a support to the people during COVID-19. The Varummun Kaapom scheme, which was introduced by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, was relaunched by Mr. Stalin.

The Semmozhi Maanadu and projects such as Avinashi road flyover were implemented by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi for Coimbatore, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US