T.N. a model for other States, says Minister

May 13, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Information and Publicity and Tamil Development M.P. Saminathan at a stall on Smart Cities Mission project at the Government Exhibition in Coimbatore city on Saturday.

Minister for Information and Publicity and Tamil Development M.P. Saminathan at a stall on Smart Cities Mission project at the Government Exhibition in Coimbatore city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With several schemes implemented for the development of Tamil Nadu in the last two years, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has made the State a model for other States, said Minister for Information and Publicity and Tamil Development, MP Saminthan.

Inaugurating the Government Exhibition here on Saturday, the Minister said as soon as he assumed office, the Chief Minister announced schemes such as free bus travel for women and loan waiver for SHGs.

Mr. Stalin also implemented several schemes that were a support to the people during COVID-19. The Varummun Kaapom scheme, which was introduced by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, was relaunched by Mr. Stalin.

The Semmozhi Maanadu and projects such as Avinashi road flyover were implemented by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi for Coimbatore, he said.

The Minister also distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

