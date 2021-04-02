TMMK wanted Vanathi Srinivasan to be disqualified

Coimbatore

02 April 2021 00:06 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) petitioned District Election Officer and Collector S. Nagarajan on Thursday demanding the disqualification of BJP’s candidate for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency Vanathi Srinivasan following the violence during the two-wheeler rally organised by the BJP.

In the petition, TMMK’s district president E. Ahmed Kabir alleged that party workers who had participated in the rally during the visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attempted to cause a communal riot by hurling stones at commercial establishments in Town Hall and Oppanakara Street. The TMMK demanded action against those who participated in the rally and requested the Collector to ensure that the election is held in a fair manner.

