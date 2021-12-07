TMMK observes Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday held a protest to mark the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.

A release from the organisation said leaders and members of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and a few other organisations joined the protest.

The release said the protest was to emphasise that there should be no attack on any religious establishment.

It also said that though the Liberhan Commission had identified the persons responsible for the demolition of the mosque in 1992, not one person who was identified was punished.

The Social Democratic Party of India staged a protest at Athupalam demanding that the Central Government hand over to Muslims the land where Babri Masjid stood, by invoking the Religious Places Worship Act, 1991, and punish those responsible for the demolition of the mosque.