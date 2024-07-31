ADVERTISEMENT

TMMK leader Jawahirullah demands speedy investigation into ‘honour’ killing

Published - July 31, 2024 08:15 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam leader M. H. Jawahirullah has called for compensation to the family of Muhammad Asif, victim of an ‘honour’ killing here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asif was allegedly killed by the family of a girl he was in a relationship with. The TMMK leader condemned the ‘honour’ killing over the inter-faith love between the Muslim man and a Scheduled Caste girl.

Upon visiting the family of the victim, Mr. Jawahirullah said, statistics showed the number of murders was higher during the AIADMK regime, contrary to claims made by the Opposition. He also demanded “speedy investigation and conclusion of trial with highest possible punishment to the perpetrators.”

Earlier, he also insisted that the government provide a job for a family member of the victim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US