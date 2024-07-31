GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TMMK leader Jawahirullah demands speedy investigation into ‘honour’ killing

Published - July 31, 2024 08:15 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam leader M. H. Jawahirullah has called for compensation to the family of Muhammad Asif, victim of an ‘honour’ killing here on Wednesday.

Asif was allegedly killed by the family of a girl he was in a relationship with. The TMMK leader condemned the ‘honour’ killing over the inter-faith love between the Muslim man and a Scheduled Caste girl.

Upon visiting the family of the victim, Mr. Jawahirullah said, statistics showed the number of murders was higher during the AIADMK regime, contrary to claims made by the Opposition. He also demanded “speedy investigation and conclusion of trial with highest possible punishment to the perpetrators.”

Earlier, he also insisted that the government provide a job for a family member of the victim.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.