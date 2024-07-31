TMMK leader Jawahirullah demands speedy investigation into ‘honour’ killing

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam leader M. H. Jawahirullah has called for compensation to the family of Muhammad Asif, victim of an ‘honour’ killing here on Wednesday.

Asif was allegedly killed by the family of a girl he was in a relationship with. The TMMK leader condemned the ‘honour’ killing over the inter-faith love between the Muslim man and a Scheduled Caste girl.

Upon visiting the family of the victim, Mr. Jawahirullah said, statistics showed the number of murders was higher during the AIADMK regime, contrary to claims made by the Opposition. He also demanded “speedy investigation and conclusion of trial with highest possible punishment to the perpetrators.”

Earlier, he also insisted that the government provide a job for a family member of the victim.