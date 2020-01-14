TMMK holds signature campaign against Citizenship Amendment Act

Members of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi on Monday marched from Anna Statue Junction on Avinashi Road to the Coimbatore Collectorate to register their protest against the Central Government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Holding placards, party flags and also the national flag, the protesters raised slogans against the Central Government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was against minorities.

Before meeting the District Collector, the TMMK’s state treasurer E. Umar told journalists that the organisation had collected around a lakh signature from people opposed to the Act.

The Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution against the implementation of the Act in the State. The AIADMK government, with the help of whose Rajya Sabha MPs the Central Government passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, should also take a similar step.

The Chief Minister should convene an urgent meeting of the Cabinet and pass a resolution against the implementation of the Act and follow it with a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he said.

Mr. Umar demanded that the Central Government repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act as it was against Muslims. The Government had said that it would grant citizenship to minorities except Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, which was violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

The Government should, therefore, repeal the Act, he reiterated.

Around 1,000 Kazhagam members including 200 women and a few children took part in the march.