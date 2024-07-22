ADVERTISEMENT

TMC Youth Wing president Yuvaraja resigns

Published - July 22, 2024 07:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress Youth Wing president M. Yuvaraja announced his resignation from the post.

According to a release, Mr. Yuvaraja had submitted his resignation letter to party president G.K. Vasan on July 16, 2024. During the party’s working committee meeting held in Chennai on Monday, June 22, 2024, to discuss the party’s future and development, it was decided to reorganise the party at all levels. He had served as youth wing president for ten years and now it was time to give the coming generation an opportunity. “I will travel under the leadership of Mr. Vasan for the development of the party,” the release added.

Mr. Yuvaraja, who has been in active politics for the past 15 years, had earlier contested from the Erode (West) Assembly constituency on an AIADMK ticket in 2011 and from the Erode (East) constituency in 2021, but was unsuccessful in both instances.

