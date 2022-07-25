TMC wants hike in property tax withdrawn

Members of Erode Central District of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) urged the State government to withdraw the proposed hike in electricity charges, and the hike in property tax and prices of Aavin products.

In a petition submitted to the Collector during the weekly grievances redress meeting in Erode on Monday, party’s district president P. Vijayakumar said the State was power surplus in past years whereas now power cuts were regular. “The proposed hike in electricity charges by up to 27% is not acceptable,” the petition said and urged the DMK government to fulfil its election promise of paying monthly bills instead of the bi-monthly payment system.

Also, the hike in property tax from April, and the prices of Aavin products were affecting people, the petition said. Former MLA Vidiyal S. Sekar led the cadre.

In Salem, TMC cadre led by Salem West district president K.V. Suseendrakumar submitted the petition to Collector S. Karmegam. The cadre said while people were yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government proposed this power tariff hike, which was unacceptable. Six months ago, property tax was increased, and this proposed electricity tariff hike was another blow to people, the petition said and urged the government to withdraw the same.