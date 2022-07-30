Coimbatore

TMC stages protest against proposed electricity tariff hike in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR July 30, 2022 19:20 IST
The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power by promising to bring prosperity to the State, but ended up in putting additional burden and giving disappointment to the people, alleged G.K. Vasan, MP, here on Saturday.

Hundreds of cadres from Tamil Maanila Congress Party staged a demonstration outside the Corporation office condemning the proposed increase in electricity tariff.

The protesters raised slogans against the government for increasing the property tax and electricity charges. They also demanded to fix monthly enumeration for electricity charges.

Mr. Vasan said the DMK-led government tried to shift the blame on Union Government in order to hide their incompetence in controlling the price rise.

Mr. Vasan alleged, “the law and order has deteriorated to such an extent that women cannot move not only at night but also during the day”. He further said, industrial cities like Tiruppur would be severely affected because of the proposed tariff hike.

Read more...