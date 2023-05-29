TMC seeks total prohibition in State, submits petition to district officials in Salem

May 29, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Salem

The Tamil Maanila Congress members on Monday handed over to the district officials the signatures and petitions received from the public seeking implementation of total prohibition in the State.

During the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Salem Collectorate, party cadre led by Salem West district president Suseendrakumar, submitted more than 15,000 signatures and petitions they received from the public urging total prohibition.

Mr. Suseendrakumar said the TMC was conducting a signature campaign for total prohibition across the State. Liquor sold through Tasmac outlets, besides spurious liquor, had claimed many lives. So, the DMK government should implement total prohibition and close all Tasmac outlets. Till then, TMC will continue the protest, he added.

Likewise, cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by its women’s wing coordinator Sri Rathna, submitted a petition seeking closure of two Tasmac outlets functioning at Iruppali, near Edappadi.

In the petition, they said the students and the public were affected due to the presence of liquor addicts. “We lodged many complaints with the police, but no action was taken. So, the district administration should close the two outlets in the village,” they said.

Assistance handed over

Collector S. Karmegam handed over ₹8.10 lakh to three model school students, who completed Plus Two and sought financial assistance for higher education.

The students will join B.A. Economics course at a private women’s college in Chennai. The amount includes their three-year college and hostel fees. The Collector provided the fund through a trust.

