TMC leader G.K. Vasan dubs DMK model as ‘Tasmac model’, calls for lifting toddy ban

July 16, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - ERODE

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha member G.K. Vasan on Saturday said former Chief Minister Kamaraj’s rule in the State was the “best model” whereas the ruling DMK’s model was just a “Tasmac model”.

Addressing a public meeting at Thindal here, organised as part of the 121st birth anniversary celebrations of Kamaraj, Mr. Vasan said the former Chief Minister had given free education and noon meals, introduced a uniform system, paved the way for industrial growth, improved the healthcare system in all villages and worked for the people’s welfare. During the erstwhile AIADMK government’s 10 year-rule, he said the people’s economic condition improved, officers worked independently and the government maintained a cordial relationship with the Central government.

“But, the DMK government is anti-people and it failed to fulfil its election promises,” he added.

He further said that while Kamaraj’s rule was “for all the people”, the DMK’s rule was “only for liquor-consumers in the State”. “Schools were opened during Kamaraj’s rule, but now only Tasmac shops are opened,” he said.

Various resolutions were passed during the public meeting. One of them said the government’s target should be prohibition, as income from liquor sales was used for implementing social welfare schemes. “Toddy tapping and consumption is a food-gathering right given to the people by the Constitution. Tamil Nadu should change its liquor policy and impose prohibition,” it said.

The TMC also wanted the ban on toddy to be lifted. Another resolution pointed out that the State did not receive its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka for June, and urged the DMK and its alliance partners to raise the issue during the meeting of Opposition leaders in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

NEET opposition

Their leader and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said that the DMK opposed NEET, stating it discriminated against rural students as they cannot clear the examination, Mr. Vasan said, adding: “But, our students had come out with flying colours in the examination and had challenged students of other States.”

He also blamed the DMK government for “failing to take steps” to control the rising prices of vegetables and essential commodities, and criticised the backtracking on providing monthly dole for women in the State by fixing various eligibility criteria. “Can’t you provide the monthly dole for even two crore women?,” he asked.