T.M. Kaliannan celebrates 100th birthday

Senior Congress leader T.M. Kaliannan celebrated his 100th birthday at his residence in Tiruchengode here.

A former member of the constituent assembly, Mr. Kaliannan has served in various capacities as a public representative.

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani, MLAs, and political leaders visited him and conveyed their wishes on the day.

Mr. Thangamani told presspersons that discussions would be held with the Chief Minister to organise a function to honour Mr. Kaliannan.