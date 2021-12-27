T.K. Market traders postpone move to set up shops

27 December 2021 18:34 IST

Kaikani Siruvyaparigal Kootamaippu – Thiyagi Kumaran Market association has decided to postpone the move to occupy shops east of T.K. Market following talks with the Coimbatore Corporation officials.

The association had earlier threatened to occupy the shops on Monday morning.

They had said that after the Corporation evicted them from the Then-Vadal Street in 2020 following a court order, they had lost their livelihood and were finding it difficult to get back on their feet. The Corporation had removed 88 persons who had set up shops encroaching the street.

After the Corporation built a complex of shops east of the Market, the evicted traders through the association had claimed preferential treatment, to which the Corporation objected saying it would openly auction the shops.

The association Secretary S.S. Krishnamoorthy said after the association had threatened to occupy the new shops, the Corporation officials had invited the member for talks on Sunday. At the meeting the traders decided to give up the protest for now as the officials assured them of allotment of shops.

Thereafter, on Monday morning the association members met at the Market and decided to arrange the money to be paid to the Corporation for occupying the new shops.