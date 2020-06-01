TK market traders not to open shops on Tuesday

COIMBATORE

01 June 2020 22:48 IST

The vegetable traders in Thyagi Kumaran Market have decided not to open shops on Tuesday as they need permission to open all the shops at the market.

M. Rajendran, president of the vegetable traders’ association at the market, said the association had 450 members. The Coimbatore Corporation said only 50 traders could open shops. “We cannot accept this as the traders are already affected for the last two months. If we shift to the prison grounds, there will be no sales, especially if the rain starts. The traders cannot be moving from one location to another. One section plans to open the shops at the TK market on Tuesday. This will not be acceptable to the other traders. So, they have decided not to open shops on Tuesday. We will decide our next course of action on Tuesday,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising