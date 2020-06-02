Coimbatore

T.K. Market to remain shut today

T.K. Market in Coimbatore city will remain closed till Wednesday night as the traders had decided to “go on leave” for two days.

T.K. Market in Coimbatore city will remain closed till Wednesday night as the traders had decided to “go on leave” for two days.   | Photo Credit: M_PERIASAMY

Traders to take a call after meeting Minister Velumani

T.K. Market in Coimbatore city will remain closed till Wednesday night as the traders had decided to “go on leave” for two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, said the traders’ association president M. Rajendran at a press meet held here on Tuesday.

During the leave, the association would apprise Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on the Coimbatore Corporation not allowing all the 450-plus traders to resume business and permitting only 50 or 70 traders to sell vegetables. It has sought the Minister’s intervention as the issue concerned livelihood of all the traders.

With the Corporation shutting down the makeshift vegetable markets in the Gandhipuram Town and Central bus stands and allowing only 50 or 70 traders at T.K. Market, the traders were put to untold hardship.

“Perhaps our suffering and cooperation has gone unnoticed,” Mr. Rajendran, pointing out that the association had extended complete cooperation to the Corporation during the lockdown.

Depending on what the Minister had to say and how the Corporation responded, the association would take a call on reopening the market on Thursday, Mr. Rajendran said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:00:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tk-market-to-remain-shut-today/article31733935.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY