T.K. Market to remain shut today

T.K. Market in Coimbatore city will remain closed till Wednesday night as the traders had decided to “go on leave” for two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, said the traders’ association president M. Rajendran at a press meet held here on Tuesday.

During the leave, the association would apprise Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on the Coimbatore Corporation not allowing all the 450-plus traders to resume business and permitting only 50 or 70 traders to sell vegetables. It has sought the Minister’s intervention as the issue concerned livelihood of all the traders.

With the Corporation shutting down the makeshift vegetable markets in the Gandhipuram Town and Central bus stands and allowing only 50 or 70 traders at T.K. Market, the traders were put to untold hardship.

“Perhaps our suffering and cooperation has gone unnoticed,” Mr. Rajendran, pointing out that the association had extended complete cooperation to the Corporation during the lockdown.

Depending on what the Minister had to say and how the Corporation responded, the association would take a call on reopening the market on Thursday, Mr. Rajendran said.