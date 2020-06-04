TK Market shops to open on Friday

Thyagi Kumaran vegetable market, which was closed for three days, will reopen on Friday.

M. Rajendran, president of TK Market Vegetable Traders’ Association, said 175 shops that were paying rent to the Corporation would open on Friday. Shops that were taken on rent or lease from shop owners would open on Saturday as physical distancing norms would have to be worked out. “At a meeting with officials of the Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday, we sought two days time to implement completely physical distancing and other precautionary measures at the market. On Friday and Saturday, we will open the shops in phases and demonstrate the steps we have taken,” he said.

The shops in the market were closed for four days till Thursday as the traders wanted permission for all the shops to be opened. “We submitted a petition to Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on our demand. We thank him for the support extended,” Mr. Rajendran said.