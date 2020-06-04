TK Market shops to open on Friday

Thyagi Kumaran vegetable market, which was closed for three days, will reopen on Friday.
M. Rajendran, president of TK Market Vegetable Traders’ Association, said 175 shops that were paying rent to the Corporation would open on Friday. Shops that were taken on rent or lease from shop owners would open on Saturday as physical distancing norms would have to be worked out. “At a meeting with officials of the Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday, we sought two days time to implement completely physical distancing and other precautionary measures at the market. On Friday and Saturday, we will open the shops in phases and demonstrate the steps we have taken,” he said.
The shops in the market were closed for four days till Thursday as the traders wanted permission for all the shops to be opened. “We submitted a petition to Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on our demand. We thank him for the support extended,” Mr. Rajendran said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism