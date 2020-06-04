Coimbatore

TK Market shops to open on Friday

Thyagi Kumaran vegetable market, which was closed for three days, will reopen on Friday.

M. Rajendran, president of TK Market Vegetable Traders’ Association, said 175 shops that were paying rent to the Corporation would open on Friday. Shops that were taken on rent or lease from shop owners would open on Saturday as physical distancing norms would have to be worked out. “At a meeting with officials of the Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday, we sought two days time to implement completely physical distancing and other precautionary measures at the market. On Friday and Saturday, we will open the shops in phases and demonstrate the steps we have taken,” he said.

The shops in the market were closed for four days till Thursday as the traders wanted permission for all the shops to be opened. “We submitted a petition to Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on our demand. We thank him for the support extended,” Mr. Rajendran said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 11:34:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tk-market-shops-to-open-on-friday/article31751708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY