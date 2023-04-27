Title deeds to individual forest rights alters the fate of 156 Irular families facing eviction in Anchetty in Krishnagiri

April 27, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HOSUR

It was a life-changing moment for 156 Irular families of two remote hill hamlets here in Anchetty in Krishnagiri on Thursday. A total of 114 Irular families of Kodagarai village in Doddamanj panchayat and 42 families of Geratti in Natrampalayam panchayat received the title deeds to individual forest rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights), Act, 2006. And that piece of paper altered their fates forever.

The Irular families living for generations on the lands now declared as constitutive of the Cauvery South WildLife Sanctuary in Kodagarai and Geratti hamlets would have faced eviction from the newly-declared sanctuary had it not been that piece of paper that granted them generational rights to inhabit those very lands.

In Kodagarai, there are over 189 Irular families, of which 114 lived on forest lands that were declared as part of the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary exposing them to eviction. The remaining families lived on revenue poramboke.

According to Anitha Karthikeyan, Tahsildar, Anchetty, the remaining families will be given pattas soon. “The entire credit goes to our Sub-Collector, who painstakingly started the process for the issue of title deeds for individual forest rights.,” she said.

The village forest committees made out their case and the officials intervened on their behalf setting the wheels in motion. At the behest of Sub-Collector Saranya, revenue officials starting from the VAOs, and revenue inspectors started collating information that paved the way for issue of community certificates as first step.

In 2018, individual forest rights under the FRA were issued in Shoolagiri and Denkanikottai. This is the first time, individual forest rights is being issued in Anchetty with significant number of hill hamlets and tribes.

The title deeds were issued to them by Minister for Handlooms R. Gandhi in the presence of Collector Deepak Jacob.