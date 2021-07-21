Title deeds for 15 tribal families

COIMBATORE

21 July 2021 22:56 IST

Fifteen tribal families living in Pudhuppathi hamlet in Mavuthampathy panchayat have recently received title deeds.

A release from the district administration said during Collector G.S. Sameeran’s visit to the village on June 26, the residents submitted a petition saying 30 of the 45 families there had been living on the land, classified Pudhuppathi Natham. Fifteen families that had been living there for 30 years as the others were omitted and yet to get title deeds.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on the petition, the Collector issued a direction to the local Revenue Department officials and after their preliminary work, the administration issued title deeds on July 12, the release said and added that the Collector had also asked the District Rural Development Agency to support the 15 families construct houses under the Central and State government schemes.