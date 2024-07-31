Titan to provide technical training to over 1,000 youths in Coimbatore

Titan Company Limited has announced the inauguration of its latest Learn-Apply-Progress (LeAP) Centre in Coimbatore with a mission to empower over 1,000 youths through a diverse array of technical and vocational training programmes. The centre will offer specialised courses such as medical coding, CNC operator/programmer, regenerative agriculture, full stack development, electrical and home appliances repair, accounting and GST. The inaugural event was attended by C.K. Venkataraman, managing director of Titan Company Ltd.; N.E. Sridhar, vice president and chief sustainability officer of Titan Company Ltd; R.V. Ramani, founder, Sankara Eye Foundation India, and Ravi Sam, managing director of Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Private limited.

