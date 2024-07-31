ADVERTISEMENT

Titan to provide technical training to over 1,000 youths in Coimbatore

Published - July 31, 2024 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Titan Company Limited has announced the inauguration of its latest Learn-Apply-Progress (LeAP) Centre in Coimbatore with a mission to empower over 1,000 youths through a diverse array of technical and vocational training programmes. The centre will offer specialised courses such as medical coding, CNC operator/programmer, regenerative agriculture, full stack development, electrical and home appliances repair, accounting and GST. The inaugural event was attended by C.K. Venkataraman, managing director of Titan Company Ltd.; N.E. Sridhar, vice president and chief sustainability officer of Titan Company Ltd; R.V. Ramani, founder, Sankara Eye Foundation India, and Ravi Sam, managing director of Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Private limited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US