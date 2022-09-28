Titan Engineering hands over new Primary Health Centre to Krishnagiri Collector

Titan Engineering and Automation Limited (TEAL) handed over a new Primary Health Centre constructed at a cost of ₹2.50 crore at S.Muduganapalli in Hosur to Collector V .Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on Wednesday. The PHC is an initiative under the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

The nine-bedded PHC has been constructed to accommodate best infrastructure facilities enabling better access to healthcare to the public. The campus also includes a herbal garden. Over nine panchayats, 29 villages with a population of 32,000 people will benefit from the PHC.

The PHC was lacking in building space in view of the increasing number of patients. In its wake, TEAL stepped in to provide with infrastructure for the PHC.

Inaugurating the new PHC, the Collector lauded Titan Engineering for its sustained community intervention in and around Hosur. TEAL has expended over ₹5.16 crore under its CSR initiatives in the last three years, Mr. Reddy said. TEAL has constructed noon meal kitchens in two government middle schools; set up a 60,000 litre overhead tank in Nagondapalli village; carried out desilting of lakes; and constructed bus shelters in Hosur.

The Collector urged all major companies to emulate TEAL and contribute to the local development under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.