Tissue culture laboratory resumes functioning in the Nilgiris

After being dormant for over five years, the tissue culture laboratory of the horticulture department in the Nilgiris is back to functioning at full capacity, with hybrid banana plants, strawberries and orchids being developed at the facility over the last few months.

Officials said that the laboratory was reopened recently, after laboratory technicians were recruited and old equipment serviced for reuse.

M. Radhakrishnan, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Nilgiris, told The Hindu that the G9 variety of banana plants were now being developed at the laboratory, with the first batch of plants just a few weeks away from being ready to be sold to farmers.

“The hybrid bananas were being produced by private companies, but this is the first time the horticulture department in Tamil Nadu is producing them,” added Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Apart from the bananas, the horticulture department is also developing two varieties of strawberries – Sweet Charlie and Camarosa, as well as Phalaenopsis Orchids for sale to farmers. “Strawberries will grow exceptionally well in the Nilgiris, while the orchids are in high demand from the floriculture industry, and can even be exported,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

The plants are being developed by the horticulture department on a trial basis, and based on their success, production can be expanded so that more farmers may benefit, said Joint Director of Horticulture, Nilgiris, Sivasubramaniam Samraj. Apart from the state-of-the-art laboratory, modern greenhouses are also functioning to cultivate the plants in ideal conditions and ensure maximum yield.

Horticulture department officials said that developing the plants in the laboratory would benefit farmers across the Nilgiris as well as in other districts. “While private companies also produce the plants, their motive is to make profits, but the horticulture department can sell these plants for a fraction of the price [charged by private producers] and benefit farmers,” said Mr. Samraj.

While the banana plants can only be grown in Gudalur and other lower-elevations in the Nilgiris, strawberry plants and orchids can be grown by almost all farmers here, officials said, highlighting the economic potential brought by the department’s decision to reopen the tissue culture lab.