Tiruppur’s Sukkampalayam residents end hunger protest on second day after assured of transparency in water distribution

October 03, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A group of residents in Sukkampalayam Panchayat who began their fast on Monday demanding transparency in water distribution called off the protest on Tuesday evening at the intervention of police and revenue officials.

In deference to their demand supported by the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam, the officials handed over to the protesters the details of water distribution in the village.

The villagers had boycotted the Gram Sabha on Monday demanding an explanation from officials on the outcome of the initiatives they had taken under the Centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission.

The villagers were being provided with water under the Pilloor supply scheme. While the scheme ensures 40 litres per capita per day, the Jal Jeevan Mission requires supply of 55 litres per capita per day.

“The protesting villagers were being provided with the information they had sought on the water distribution network. Their demand for withdrawing illegal connections will also be fulfilled,” Block Development Officer of Palladam Manoharan said.

“The extent of water being supplied to the villagers is low vis a vis their entitlement. To prevent water pilferage, the protesting villagers demanded that the water be supplied thrice in intervals rather than at one go,” said Sathish Kumar, a social activist espousing the cause of the villagers.

The State government, as part of its efforts to provide functional household tap connections to all households in a phased manner, has targeted enhancement of water supply from 40 litres per capita per day to 55 LPCD in rural areas and 135 LPCD in urban areas.

Ministry of Jal Sakthi has been working with States in preparing a roadmap to implement Union Government’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024.

