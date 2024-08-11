GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New government hospital in Tiruppur to be upgraded to 100-bed facility: Health Minister

Published - August 11, 2024 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (second right) inspecting the construction of the government hospital in Velampalayam, Tiruppur district, on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (second right) inspecting the construction of the government hospital in Velampalayam, Tiruppur district, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An 86-bed government hospital under construction in Velampalayam, Tiruppur district, will be upgraded to a 100-bed facility, announced Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Sunday.

“The upgrade is necessary to accommodate the increasing number of patients, including workers from different states and districts. We will hire 44 staff members to manage the new facility.” The minister said during an inspection of the hospital.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) will provide the additional 14 beds, a process expected to take about a month. “The hospital is expected to be ready for inauguration by the Chief Minister in the third week of September,” he added.

The facility, being constructed at a cost of ₹47.56 crore with financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will feature a range of modern medical amenities across three floors.

The Minister also noted that several health centre buildings and auxiliary facilities have been completed and inaugurated, including 23 auxiliary health centre buildings, nine primary health centres, and additional buildings at the Government Hospital in Udumalpet and the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

Furthermore, the government hospital in Dharapuram is being upgraded to a District Government Head Hospital, with enhancements to existing facilities at an estimated cost of ₹24 crore, and 39 urban primary health centres equipped with essential medical staff and facilities will also be set up in the district. Work on 27 of these has been completed, Mr. Subramanian added.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.